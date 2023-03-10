'What Is Pregnant Bhabhi's Crime?': Tejashwi Yadav's Sister On Raids

Sources close to Tejashwi Yadav have also criticised the timing of the move.

As the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at more than 15 locations linked to the family members and colleagues of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, Rohini Acharya, the former Bihar chief minister's second daughter, asked what her sister's children, and pregnant sister-in-law (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's wife) have done that they are being "tortured".

In addition to Tejashwi Yadav's house in Delhi's Defence Colony, the searches are also covering the premises linked to Mr Yadav's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav, and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi, and Mumbai.

"We will remember this injustice. Everything will be remembered. What crime have the sister's little children committed? What crime has the pregnant sister-in-law committed? Why is everyone being tortured? Everyone is being tortured since this morning. The only crime of these people is that the Lalu-Rabri family did not bow down in front of fascists and rioters. You will get the answer to this injustice when the time comes. Now all this is beyond tolerance," she tweeted in Hindi.

यह अन्याय हम याद रखेंगे। सब याद रखा जाएगा। बहन के छोटे - छोटे बच्चों ने क्या गुनाह किया है ? गर्भवती भाभी ने क्या गुनाह किया है ? क्यों सबको टॉर्चर किया जा रहा है ? आज सुबह से सबको टॉर्चर किया जा रहा है। इनलोगों का गुनाह सिर्फ इतना ही है न कि फासिस्ट और दंगाईयों के आगे कभी — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) March 10, 2023

Sources close to Tejashwi Yadav have also criticised the timing of the move, saying they "never expected this kind of vendetta politics from the BJP when his wife is expecting a child"

The CBI had on March 7 interrogated former union railway minister Lalu Yadav for five hours in Delhi at his daughter Misa Bharti's Pandara Road house, where he is currently residing after his kidney transplant surgery. A day before, the probe agency had questioned Rabri Devi at her Patna residence.

On the day the CBI questioned Lalu Yadav, Mr Acharya had said he was being "constantly harassed" and warned that she will "not spare anyone" if something happened to him. In another tweet, she said the 74-year-old leader is still capable of shaking the seat of power in Delhi. "Limits of endurance are being tested now," she said.

The CBI case, which names the Yadav couple and their daughters Misa and Hema, among others, is based on accusations that Mr Yadav and his family members bought land at cheap rates in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.