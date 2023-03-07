'If Something Happens...': On Lalu Yadav's CBI Date, Daughter's Warning

Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to father Lalu Yadav

As CBI officials questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav in a corruption case today, his daughter said the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch was being "constantly harassed" and warned that she will "not spare anyone" if something happened to him.

Rohini Acharya, the former Bihar chief minister's second daughter, wrote in a Hindi tweet that the way he was being harassed was not right. "All this will be remembered. Time is very powerful," she said.

In another tweet, she said the 74-year-old leader is still capable of shaking the seat of power in Delhi. "Limits of endurance are being tested now," she said.

पापा को लगातार परेशान किया जा रहा है। अगर उन्हें कुछ हुआ तो मैं किसी को नहीं छोड़ूंगी।



पापा को तंग कर रहे हैं यह ठीक बात नहीं है। यह सब याद रखा जाएगा। समय बलवान होता है, उसमें बड़ी ताकत होती है। यह याद रखना होगा। — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) March 7, 2023

In December, Ms Acharya donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The transplant took place at a hospital in Singapore.

Following the surgery, the veteran politician has been staying in Delhi at the residence of his daughter and MP Misa Bharti.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is being questioned in the land-for-jobs scam case in which his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa and Hema are also accused. The case also names 12 people who allegedly got jobs in exchange for land.

The CBI FIR registered in May 2022 accuses Mr Yadav and his family members of buying land at throwaway rates in return for jobs handed out during his tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

The RJD leaders have trashed the allegations, tagging them politically motivated. Ms Devi last week said the BJP is scared of Mr Yadav. "We won't run away. We are facing these allegations for the past 30 years. BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav in Bihar."

Yesterday, CBI officials questioned Rabri Devi at the Yadavs' Patna residence. A week later, on March 15, the Yadavs and the other accused are to appear in a Delhi court in connection with the case.