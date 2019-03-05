Ban NRIs Who Abandoned Their Wives From Contesting Poll: Asaduddin Owaisi

Why not bar them from holding Constitutional posts?" Mr Owaisi said.

In a reference to the government cancelling passports of 45 non-resident Indians for abandoning their wives, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said why not also stop them from contesting elections.

"Why only cancel passports? Why not stop them from contesting elections? Why not bar them from holding Constitutional posts?" he said in a tweet tagging a media report on the cancellation of passports of the NRIs.

"In a lighter vein, jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge? (those whose house itself is waste (land), how can they populate others"," Mr Owaisi added.

Announcing the cancellation, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the Integrated Nodal Agency which looked into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages and 45 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The agency is chaired by secretary in the women and child development ministry, Rakesh Srivastava.