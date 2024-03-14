"Why No Protest Against Rohingyas?": Amit Shah Jabs Arvind Kejriwal On CAA

Responding to the criticism made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's outburst stemmed from his party's alleged exposure in corruption cases and said if he is concerned about national security that he must talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Arvind Kejriwal this week reiterated his earlier remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that more migration will now take place than after independence. He further claimed that law and order will collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said, "The Delhi Chief Minister has lost his temper after his party's alleged corruption got exposed."

"He (Kerjiwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship," Shah said.

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi that is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the Union Minister said.

"He will have to face great difficulty in the Delhi elections. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," he added.

Amit Shah further said that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have no sympathy for those who came here after being persecuted in their countries.

"They have forgotten the background of the Partition. These refugees came here after leaving their property worth millions behind. Why won't we listen to their problems? They don't get jobs and education here. Why won't we express sympathy with them? It was not their decision to partition the country. It was the Congress which decided that and they promised them citizenship. Now they are backtracking on their promises," he said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled.

CAA aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

