Bengal Election Prep And SIR In Focus On Amit Shah's 3-Day Kolkata Visit

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata Monday evening for a three-day visit to take stock of the BJP's preparation for a critical Assembly election in April/May next year. Shortly after his plane landed he posted on X, "Bengal is totally prepared for a change. I have reached on a three-day visit... am overwhelmed by the warm welcome received from the party workers at the airport."

Party sources told NDTV Shah went directly to the BJP office in the city for a two-hour discussion on poll strategies and social media campaigns, and briefed state leaders on issues the party's central leadership wants to focus on in this election. Sources said the Home Minister posed searching questions to the state leadership on plans for roadshows and public meetings.

Shah reportedly directed BJP Bengal leaders to be on alert during the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of the state's voter lists, sources said.

The Election Commission-mandated re-verification exercise has triggered furious political and legal protests since it was rolled out ahead of November's Bihar election, with critics alleging it a 'conspiracy' by the poll panel and the ruling BJP to ensure election victories for the latter.

Following Bihar, the SIR was ordered in Bengal and 12 other states, including poll-bound Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Two weeks ago the EC finished the first phase by publishing a draft of the revised list, which excluded 58 lakh names. The final version will be published in February, weeks before the election, to will give excluded individuals to challenge their ejection.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy called the deletion an "injustice" and told NDTV during Parliament's winter session, "This is the BJP's conspiracy to remove legitimate voters… we have set up voter assistance booths and we will help them submit forms to include their names in the voter list."

The Bengal SIR has become a major flashpoint between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. In early December the Trinamool boss lashed out at Amit Shah, calling the exercise his 'clever ploy' to prevent her party from retaining power. Addressing a rally in Malda in north Bengal, she said the BJP had 'dug its own grave' by conducting the SIR before the election.

Shah and the BJP, meanwhile, have hit out at Banerjee and her government over the alleged harbouring of illegal foreign nationals who are written into the rolls to help boost Trinamool votes. The BJP has said the SIR will exclude such individuals who are not allowed to vote.

The Bengal SIR could have a particular impact on the BJP's fortunes since a large number of excluded individuals are from the Matua community that dominates in areas like Nadia and North 24 Parganas. Sources said Shah spoke about these votes during his Monday visit.

Over the next two days Amit Shah is expected to hold closed-door meetings with BJP MPs and MLAs from the state, as well as civic body officials and senior members of the Bengal unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party's ideological mentor.

He is also due to visit the Thanthania Kali Bari Temple in central Kolkata.