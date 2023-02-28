"Why No Case Against Ex Lt Governor": AAP Leader On Manish Sisodia Arrest

Mr Sisodia today challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court.

Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh today questioned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia following an eight-hour questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Mr Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the alleged scam.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Singh asked why has there been no FIR against former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who had approved the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"CBI had no answer to the questions asked by our lawyers yesterday. Nothing was found even after raiding Manish Sisodia's office. The excise policy first went to the Lieutenant Governor who was appointed by the BJP," Mr Singh said.

"The Lieutenant Governor ordered amendments to the policy. Our government amended the policy and he put his stamp on it. Now they are saying that there is corruption in that policy? So why is no action being taken against the Lieutenant Governor? Why is no FIR being filed against him?" he asked.

A trial judge at the Delhi Court on Monday said although Mr Sisodia had joined the excise policy probe on two earlier occasions, he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions during interrogation. The CBI told the court that Mr Sisodia has been unable to explain the problematic provisions in the policy that were not part of the initial draft.

Mr Sisodia today challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court. Hearing his case, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked why the AAP leader did not go to the Delhi High Court before presenting his case to the top court.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that the Supreme Court will hear the matter at 3:50 pm today.