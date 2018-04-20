Why Manmohan Singh Did Not Sign Notice For Impeachment Of Chief Justice

Highlights
- 7 opposition parties led by Congress move impeachment notice
- Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Abhishek Singhvi have not signed
- Did not want to involve ex-PM, but not true he refused, says Kapil Sibal
"We didn't involve Manmohan Singh intentionally as he is an ex-PM," said Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
On others who hadn't signed, Mr Sibal said: "We didn't want a few others to be embarrassed as certain matters are pending."
Responding to questions, Mr Sibal said "It is absolutely false that Manmohan Singh refused to sign the impeachment motion."
Seven opposition parties led by the Congress have submitted a notice for an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice citing five grounds of misbehaviour.
But the move has divided not just the opposition ranks but also the Congress. While the party denied that Manmohan Singh was against the motion, another leader, Salman Khurshid, seemed distinctly at odds with his party's big move and also said he was "not privy" to discussions on the impeachment motion.
"Impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with frivolously on the grounds of disagreement with any judgement or point of view of the court," Mr Khurshid said.
"I am not party to or privy with discussions that have taken place between different parties and for me to reflect specifically on whether the grounds are justified would be unfair," added the former minister.
No judge, let alone a Chief Justice, has ever been impeached in India.
"We wish this day had never come," said Mr Sibal, reading out the opposition statement.
The Congress asserted that "there is consensus" for the impeachment motion.