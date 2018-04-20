Why Manmohan Singh Did Not Sign Notice For Impeachment Of Chief Justice

Highlights 7 opposition parties led by Congress move impeachment notice Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Abhishek Singhvi have not signed Did not want to involve ex-PM, but not true he refused, says Kapil Sibal

Congress and other parties have cited grounds of "misbehaviour" against Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

But the move has divided not just the opposition ranks but also the Congress. While the party denied that Manmohan Singh was against the motion, another leader, Salman Khurshid, seemed distinctly at odds with his party's big move and also said he was "not privy" to discussions on the impeachment motion.



"Impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with frivolously on the grounds of disagreement with any judgement or point of view of the court," Mr Khurshid said.

