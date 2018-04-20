Opposition Moves For Chief Justice Dipak Misra's Impeachment Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Share EMAIL PRINT Opposition parties submit petition to Rajya Sabha chairman for Chief Justice Dipak Misra's impeachment New Delhi: The opposition parties are expected to meet Rajya Sabha chairman Vankaiah Naidu this afternoon to seek the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The notice has been signed by 60 lawmakers, sources said.



Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front days after four topmost judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges.



Sources said the opposition is divided on the issue -- parties like Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's BSP and Lalu Yadav's RJD are against the impeachment. There are strong opinions on both sides even within the Congress.



The Congress has signalled its disappointment with the verdict that came yesterday in the BH Loya case, which was one of the cases indicated by the dissenting judges of the Supreme Court. The party called it a "sad letter day in India's history" and claiming "there are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary".



Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee said one cannot bring an impeachment motion against a judge "because you think he has given wrong judgment... Impeachment can be only be on ground of misbehaviour".



The Article 124 (4) of the Constitution outlines the process of impeachment for the Chief Justice of India on the ground of proven misbehaviour or incapacity.



"A Judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session," the article says.



The opposition parties are expected to meet Rajya Sabha chairman Vankaiah Naidu this afternoon to seek the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The notice has been signed by 60 lawmakers, sources said.Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front days after four topmost judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges.Sources said the opposition is divided on the issue -- parties like Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's BSP and Lalu Yadav's RJD are against the impeachment. There are strong opinions on both sides even within the Congress.The Congress has signalled its disappointment with the verdict that came yesterday in the BH Loya case, which was one of the cases indicated by the dissenting judges of the Supreme Court. The party called it a "sad letter day in India's history" and claiming "there are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary".Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee said one cannot bring an impeachment motion against a judge "because you think he has given wrong judgment... Impeachment can be only be on ground of misbehaviour". The Article 124 (4) of the Constitution outlines the process of impeachment for the Chief Justice of India on the ground of proven misbehaviour or incapacity."A Judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session," the article says. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter