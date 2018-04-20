Live Updates: Opposition Parties Seek To Impeach Chief Justice Of India Dipak Mishra

This is for the first time in the country's history that the opposition parties have moved an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 20, 2018 12:35 IST
The opposition parties have been trying to get a broad consensus on impeachment. (File)

New Delhi:  The opposition parties have moved a notice to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The notice has been signed by 60 lawmakers. Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front days after four topmost judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges. The judge BH Loya case, which was initially handed to a judge low in the top court hierarchy, was one of the cases the judges had hinted at. This is for the first time in the country's history that the opposition parties have moved an impeachment motion. Calling the public discussion on impeachment of judges very "unfortunate", the Supreme Court sought law officers' views on banning media from reporting on the impeachment process against CJI Dipak Misra. 
 

Here are the updates on the impeachment motion moved by the opposition parties:




Apr 20, 2018
12:35 (IST)
Sources said the opposition is divided on the issue -- parties like Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's BSP and Lalu Yadav's RJD are against the impeachment. There are strong opinions on both sides even within the Congress.
