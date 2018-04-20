Live Updates: Opposition Parties Seek To Impeach Chief Justice Of India Dipak Mishra

New Delhi: The opposition parties have moved a notice to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The notice has been signed by 60 lawmakers. Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front days after four topmost judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges. The judge BH Loya case, which was initially handed to a judge low in the top court hierarchy, was one of the cases the judges had hinted at. This is for the first time in the country's history that the opposition parties have moved an impeachment motion. Calling the public discussion on impeachment of judges very "unfortunate", the Supreme Court sought law officers' views on banning media from reporting on the impeachment process against CJI Dipak Misra.
