Discussion On Impeachment 'Unfortunate' Says Supreme Court

The public discussion on impeachment of judges is very "unfortunate", the Supreme Court said today, seeking the government's top law officer's views on banning media from reporting on the impeachment process against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. "We are all very disturbed about it," the court said, referring to politicians' statements against the judiciary. The court's observation came in response to a petition that sought that the media be stopped from reporting on the issue. The case will be heard next on May 7.

The opposition parties have planned to meet in parliament today to discuss the political situation in view of the top court's negative to petitions demanding an impartial investigation into the death of judge BH Loya. Sources said the issue of impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra may also come up, though it is not on agenda.