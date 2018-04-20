Discussion On Impeachment 'Unfortunate' Says Supreme Court

The opposition parties have planned to meet in parliament today to discuss the political situation in view of the top court's negative to petitions demanding an impartial investigation into the death of judge BH Loya. Sources said the issue of impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra may also come up, though it is not on agenda.The Congress has signalled its disappointment with the verdict in the Loya case, calling it a "sad letter day in India's history" and claiming "there are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary".
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee said one cannot bring an impeachment motion against a judge "because you think he has given wrong judgment... Impeachment can be only be on ground of misbehaviour".
Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front days after four topmost judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges.
BH Loya case, which was initially handed to a judge low in the top court hierarchy, was one of the cases the judges had hinted at.
Yesterday, a bench led by CJI Misra ruled there was no need to probe the death of judge Loya. The bench questioned the motive of the petitioners, saying political rivalries should be settled in a democratic manner, not in courts.
Judge Loya died in 2014 while handling a murder case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was accused. The judge who took over the case discharged Mr Shah, saying there was not enough evidence against him to merit a trial. The Maharashtra government, which was a respondent in the case, and the BJP, had said the petitions for an impartial investigation were politically motivated.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had signalled his displeasure with the verdict, tweeting: "Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Mr Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him".
Last week, a bench led by Justice Misra also turned down petitions seeking a transparent rostering process. "The Chief Justice of India is the highest authority and he can't be distrusted," said a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.