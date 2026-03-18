Why The Larijani Family Was Called The Kennedys Of Iran

Ali Larijani, Iran's national security chief, was assassinated on Tuesday by the United States and Israel. The 67-year-old was arguably the most powerful figure in Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, who was killed in America and Israel's joint military strikes last month.

Larijani served as parliament speaker, led nuclear negotiations, and worked closely with the late Supreme Leader.

Kennedys Of Iran

Larijani belonged to one of Iran's most powerful political families, long called the “Kennedys of Iran.” The term refers to the politically prominent Kennedys in the US - John F Kennedy was president, Robert Kennedy served as attorney general, and Ted Kennedy was a long-serving senator.

The five Larijani brothers, all bearded and bespectacled, spent nearly five decades consolidating their power. They built influence across multiple institutions, elected and unelected, making them one of the most prominent families in the Islamic Republic.

Members of the family have run for president, held Cabinet posts, and worked in key institutions such as the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts. They also led state broadcasting, headed the Supreme National Security Council and held roles linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At one point, Ali Larijani was the speaker of parliament, while his brother Sadeq Larijani headed the judiciary.

The Larijani brothers

Mohammad Javad Larijani, the eldest, is a mathematician educated at the University of California, Berkeley, and served as a member of parliament, deputy foreign minister and adviser to the Supreme Leader, shaping Iran's foreign policy.

Sadeq Larijani led the judiciary for more than a decade and then headed the Expediency Discernment Council, a key body that resolves disputes within the system.

Bagher Larijani, a physician, served as deputy health minister and held senior roles in medical education.

Fazel Larijani worked in diplomatic and administrative roles, including postings abroad.

Background

Their father, Mirza Hashem Amoli, was a grand ayatollah who spent years in Iraq and followed a “quietist” approach, keeping distance from politics. Despite this, his sons became deeply involved in governance after the 1979 revolution.

Ali Larijani was born in Najaf, Iraq, and moved to Iran as a child. He studied mathematics and computer science before earning a PhD in philosophy from the University of Tehran, where he later taught. He wrote extensively on Western philosophy, particularly the work of Immanuel Kant, while also describing himself as a religious conservative.

He joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran-Iraq war and later moved into government. His roles included culture minister, head of state broadcasting, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and eventually parliament speaker.