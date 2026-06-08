"Why Get So Much Ammunition?" CRPF Chief's Message To Forces On Manipur Ops

A paramilitary chief has given full freedom to the forces to act as per the need while handling the situation in Manipur, where the situation remains tense over ethnic violence. The personnel must not hesitate to open fire if needed, CRPF Director General GP Singh is heard saying in a speech that has since gone viral.

"If you don't fire at miscreants, then why has the government given us so much ammunition? Till I am DG, all the bona fide action will be taken care of. You must do your duty with sincerity. Don't take tension. I'll follow up on everything," he is heard saying.

General Singh had visited Manipur to review the law-and-order situation in the state, where an ethnic flare-up that erupted three years ago is yet to die down.

During his tour, he directed the forces to neutralise "armed miscreants" roaming in civilian areas.

He has also announced the deployment of the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalions to curb ongoing violence in the region. Two CoBRA units have been brought into the state to strengthen counterinsurgency.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand, and Manipur's Director General of Police Mukesh Singh have finalised a comprehensive roadmap to restore normalcy.

General Singh shared that top-level government discussions project a significant turnaround in the northeastern state's security situation within the next 1 to 1.5 years.

Manipur has been battling with violence since 2003, and the state has witnessed killings of civilians and armed personnel.

Last Friday, unidentified gunmen killed three Kuki villagers, including a woman, and torched seven houses in the Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district.