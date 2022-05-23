'Why Don't You Love Me?': Man Asks 18-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat

The man was caught from his sister's house. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man who allegedly killed a college student he was stalking in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was arrested from his sister's house in Lasalgaon in Nashik's Niphad taluka, a police official said on Monday.

Sharansingh Sethi had allegedly killed 18-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, also known as Kashish Preetpalsingh Granthi, near Deogiri College in Aurangabad on Saturday afternoon and had fled from the spot, the official said.

As per Aurangabad police, Sethi had asked the victim, who was pursuing Bachelor in Business Administration at Deogiri College, "why don't you love me?" before slitting her throat, the official informed.

"A team led by Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil caught Sethi from his sister's house in Shri Ganeshnagar area of Lasalgaon on Sunday. The tip off was provided by Vedant Nagar police station in Aurangabad, which is probing the murder of the teen girl," the Nashik Rural police official said.

