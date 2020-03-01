Boy, 16, Kills Father Over Argument, Buries Body Into Pit At House: Police

The decomposed remains of the victim were recovered on Saturday, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Saturday for allegedly killing his 50-year-old father at their house in a village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra last December and burying his corpse into a pit inside, police said.

The decomposed remains of the victim Namdev Chavan were recovered on Saturday evening from his house.

The incident came to light after the teenager told about the incident to his uncle.

In the meantime, word spread about the mysterious disappearance of Namdev Chavan from his house, the police official said further.

After police visited the spot on Saturday, they found a pit inside the house and subsequently recovered the body around 7 pm, he added.

Narrating the sequence of events, the officer said the accused youth hit his father with a stick on his head in a fit of rage following an argument.

"He also strangled the victim with a rope, resulting into his death. The accused then buried the body inside the house by digging a 2.5 feet deep pit to destroy evidence," he said, adding that a case of murder was being registered against the youth.