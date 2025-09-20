'Return To US Within 24 Hours, Don't Leave': Meta, Microsoft To H-1B Visa Holders

Major companies such as Meta and Microsoft went into a huddle on Saturday morning and urged all their H-1B visa holders to not leave the US, at least for at least 14 days, after President Donald Trump launched a fresh crackdown on immigrants and imposed limitations on legal immigration.

According to internal mails accessed by NDTV Profit, the companies also urged their employees, who are currently residing outside the US, to return to the country within 24 hours to avoid denial of re-entry.

The emails asked the foreign employees to follow the directives for a "foreseeable future".

Meta advised its H-1B visa and H4 status holders to stay in the US for at least two weeks, "till practical applications" are understood, and asked those currently residing outside to consider returning within 24 hours.

Microsoft, on the other hand, "strongly" asked its employees in the US to stay put to avoid denial of re-entry. It also asked the workers outside the country to "do best to return".

The H-1B visa program is reserved in the US for people who are employed in specialty occupations, frequently in the technology field. They can include software engineers, tech program managers and other IT professionals. They are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

On Friday, President Trump dramatically raised to $100,000 the annual fee for the H-1B visa for high-tech foreign workers - a move that is going to significantly impact Indians who are hired by tech firms and others.

Signing the proclamation at the White House, Trump said the "incentive is to hire American workers." The move is aimed at protecting American workers while ensuring that companies have a pathway to hire "truly extraordinary people" and bring them to the US, the administration said.

If the moves survive legal muster, they will deliver staggering price increases. The visa fee for skilled workers would jump from $215. The fee for investor visas, which are common in many European countries, would climb from $10,000-$20,000 a year.

The administration announced a Gold Card visa programme, comprising the Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals, and Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. These cards provide exclusive privileges and seek to replace employment-based visas that offer paths to citizenship, including for professors, scientists, artists and athletes.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71% of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.