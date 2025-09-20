What Are Trump's Gold, Platinum, Corporate Gold Cards For H-1B Workers?

US President Donald Trump on Friday dramatically raised to $100,000 the annual fee for the H-1B visa for high-tech foreign workers - a move that is going to significantly impact Indians who are hired by tech firms and others.

Signing the proclamation at the White House, Trump said the "incentive is to hire American workers." The move is aimed at protecting American workers while ensuring that companies have a pathway to hire "truly extraordinary people" and bring them to the US, the administration said.

If the moves survive legal muster, they will deliver staggering price increases. The visa fee for skilled workers would jump from $215. The fee for investor visas, which are common in many European countries, would climb from $10,000-$20,000 a year.

The administration announced a Gold Card visa programme, comprising the Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals, and Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. These cards provide exclusive privileges and seek to replace employment-based visas that offer paths to citizenship, including for professors, scientists, artists and athletes.

Trump Gold Card

Target: Individuals

Price: $1 million

How to obtain: An individual will have to submit his/her application form along with a non-refundable processing fee. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will facilitate an in-depth background check and process to vet the potential card holder.

Benefit: Once an applicant is approved, a Trump Gold Card will be available for use throughout all 50 states and territories.

Trump Platinum Card

Target: Individuals

Price: $5 million

How to obtain: While the registration process for this is yet to begin, an individual will be required to sign up and secure his/her place on the waiting list. He/she will have to pay a processing fee and wait for vetting by the Department of Homeland Security

Benefit: Once approved, one can then spend up to 270 days in the US without being subject to taxes on non-US income.

Trump Corporate Gold Card

Target: Companies hiring foreign employees

Price: $2 million

How to obtain: Pay a processing fee and await DHS vetting. A small annual maintenance fee will also apply.

Benefit: The card can be transferred from one employee to another, with a fee and DHS vetting.

