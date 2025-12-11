Trump Launches Gold Card Visa Programme: What It Is, Cost, Eligibility, How To Apply

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially launched his long-promised ‘Gold Card' visa programme, opening applications for individuals and corporations willing to invest $1 million or more. The programme is designed to attract top talent to the US, generate billions of dollars for the US Treasury, and provide a faster, more lucrative alternative to the traditional EB-5 visa system.

What Is The Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is a new US visa programme launched by the President. It offers legal permanent residency and a pathway to US citizenship for individuals and corporations willing to invest significant funds in the country. It is meant to replace the EB-5 visa programme, which has existed since 1990. EB-5 visas were designed to attract foreign investment to the US and create jobs for American workers.

Who Can Apply For The Trump Gold Card

Individuals: Must be eligible for lawful permanent residency and admissible to the US

Corporations: Can sponsor foreign-born employees

Family: Spouses and unmarried children under 21 can also apply, but each must pay additional fees

Trump Gold Card: Prices

Processing fee: $15,000 non-refundable (per applicant or corporate sponsor)

Investment (“gift”): $1 million for individual applicants and $2 million per employee for corporate sponsors

Other fees: Visa-related fees and medical exam costs may apply

How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card

Visit the official website: trumpcard.gov

Choose the type of card: Individual, Corporate, or Platinum waitlist

Fill in personal or corporate details

Create a myUSCIS.gov account for updates

Pay the $15,000 processing fee

Complete vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Pay the $1 million or $2 million gift after approval

How To Pay For The Trump Gold Card

Payment methods include credit cards, ACH debit (US accounts), or SWIFT wire transfer (international).

Benefits Of The Trump Gold Card

Legal permanent resident status (EB-1 or EB-2 visa)

Expedited processing compared to traditional visa paths

Eligible family members can join

Potential pathway to US citizenship

Rules Of The Trump Gold Card