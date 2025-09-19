7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Region

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, days after another strong quake in the area.

The quake struck 128 kilometers east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, prompting the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue an alert for possible hazardous waves along nearby coastlines.

