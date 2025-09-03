"Why Can't You Sort It Out?" Court To Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Over Dog Custody

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked why Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai cannot "sit together" and resolve their battle over the custody of a pet dog, which erupted with allegations of parliamentary impropriety and corruption against the politician.

"Why don't you sit together and sort it out? What relief is she seeking in the suit?" Justice Jain asked, referring to Ms Moitra's petition seeking shared custody of the dog - a Rottweiler named Henry.

The Trinamool MP and Mr Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, were reportedly in a relationship and have not been on the best terms since they parted ways. The two have now accused each other of "stealing" Henry and engaged in the legal battle since 2023.

Ms Moitra said Henry belongs to her and has sought joint custody of the dog.

On the other hand, Mr Dehadrai has challenged a trial court order that restrains him from publicising the custody battle with Ms Moitra. Appearing for Mr Dehadrai, advocate Sanjay Ghose said he was upset with the trial court's order that restricted both of them from publicly talking about the case. He said the order, which was passed on a suit by Ms Moitra, violated his freedom of speech.

He also said he earlier made a post on X without mentioning the details of the case but it was later termed a violation of the court order. "A frivolous case is filed against me, and I can't talk about it, I can't discuss it, I can't write about it? Where is it necessary to the fairness of the trial? She is an MP. Can an MP claim a higher right over a normal plaintiff?" Mr Ghose said.

The high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Trinamool MP on the matter, and posted the matter for hearing in December.

Mr Dehadrai has repeatedly said that Henry was with him ever since he was 40-days-old. He also said he brought the dog, making him his real guardian.

A complaint in 2023 by Mr Dehadrai, whom Ms Moitra had referred to as a "jilted ex", led the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to recommend the latter's expulsion from Parliament for allegedly accepting "illegal gratifications" from a businessman to raise questions in Parliament at his behest.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey forwarded a complaint against Ms Moitra by Mr Dehadrai to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Speaker referred the complaint to the Ethics Committee.

Ms Moitra earlier denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit. She termed the Lok Sabha panel recommendation a "pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court".

In September 2023, Ms Moitra reportedly filed a police case against Mr Dehadrai and sent senior officers to his house to get him to sign a custody agreement for Henry, which he refused.

In a complaint with Delhi Police in November that year, Mr Dehadrai alleged that the Trinamool MP was using his pet as an "excuse to come personally" to his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He also accused her of "trespassing", "criminal intimidation" and "breach of peace" at his residence.



