Why Can't PM Modi Come To House And Speak: Deve Gowda On Rafale Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given people the reason to doubt him and when there is a charge, he should come before the House, said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, questioning the absence of PM Modi from the parliament during the Rafale deal debate.

Addressing a press conference, JD(S) leader Deve Gowda said: "Why can't the Prime Minister come to the House and speak? Defence Minister argued well but that's a different matter. The charge is against the Prime Minister. In my view, be it the Prime Minister or any other leader, when there is a charge he should come before the House."

It is not a question of whether PM Modi is right or someone else is right, Mr Gowda added. "But the only problem is why the Prime Minister is not coming to respond to the question."

"In 10 months as Prime Minister, I cleared Lokpal. It included the Prime Minister in its ambit," he said adding that there is a need to remind people of the decisions taken by him during his tenure as the Prime Minister.