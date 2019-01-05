Defence Minister's Rafale Reply Destroyed 'Campaign Of Calumny': PM Modi

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies government's position on the Rafale deal.

Top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Amit Shah on Friday praised Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her reply in the Lok Sabha, saying she demolished Congress' lies and misinformation campaign on Rafale fighter jets deal.

Soon after Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, PM Modi tweeted: "Defence Minister's speech in the Parliament demolishes the campaign of calumny on Rafale." He also posted the video of her reply after a debate on the Rafale deal.

BJP President Amit Shah said: "A LIE goes only so far and no further. Defence Minister has completely demolished Congress party's lies and misinformation campaign on Rafale with her excellent speech loaded with facts." He congratulated her for "bringing the truth to the nation".

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not far behind. "Well done! Nirmala Sitharaman ji. You demolished the fake campaign. We are all proud of your performance," he said.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal