Why BlueBird 6 Lift-Off Is A Milestone For ISRO: NDTV Explains

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the 'Baahubali' rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying the United States' new generation BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite. The next-generation communications satellite from US innovator AST SpaceMobile was launched with a goal to beam the broadband straight from space to smartphones without any special gear.

All About BlueBird Block-2

BlueBird Block-2 is a massive 6.5-tonne communication satellite deployed to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The communication satellite aims to deliver high-speed space-based cellular broadband directly to unmodified smartphones, revolutionising connectivity in remote areas worldwide.

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the LEO in LVM3 launch history, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

Unlike conventional communication satellites that route signals through specialised ground stations, the BlueBird system is designed to connect directly with standard smartphones.

According to AST SpaceMobile, the constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times. It features a 223 m 2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into low Earth orbit, at about 600 km altitude.

AST SpaceMobile had launched five satellites, BlueBird 1-5, in September 2024, which provide continuous internet coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

About The Mission

This mission marks the 6th operational flight of the LVM3 launch vehicle. It also represents a significant leap in telecommunications technology, as the massive 6,100 kg payload is designed to provide high-speed 4G and 5G connectivity directly to smartphones.

"Kudos to Team ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2. With the visionary patronage of PM Narendra Modi, ISRO continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India's growing prowess in space technology," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in an X post.

This is the second collaboration between the US and ISRO. In July, the ISRO successfully launched the $1.5 billion NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission (NISAR), aimed at taking high-resolution Earth scans with a capacity to penetrate through fog, dense clouds, and ice layers.