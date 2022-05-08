'Who's He?': Tejashwi Yadav On Prashant Kishor Remark On Bihar Development

Tejashwi Yadav targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the citizenship Act. File

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav yesterday dismissed poll strategist Prashant Kishor's claim of "no development in Bihar for 30 years".

Mr Kishor had blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying that the state saw no development during their tenures.

Speaking to reporters here, Tejashwi Yadav termed the remark baseless. "Prashant Kishor's statement does not make any sense to even merit an answer. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far," he said.

The RJD leader also spoke about the Chief Minister's response on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country and hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led party for casting its vote in favour of the Bill in the Parliament.

Mr Kumar had said that the CAA is a policy matter and the state government was more concerned about safeguarding people from Covid. The remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in which he said that the Act would be implemented soon after the end of the pandemic.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav said his party had extended support to the Bill in Parliament and therefore his statements on the subject do not matter.

"Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the Parliament and I don't think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar. JDU had supported the Bill in Parliament. The people had hit the roads in protest against the Bill and every party had put forward its stance on the matter. If the JDU voted in favour of CAA, then statements do not matter," the RJD leader said.