Who Was Jagarnath Mahto? 5 Points On Jharkhand Leader Who Died Today

Mr Mahto was born on January 1, 1967. He represented the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency as a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA.

He studied till Class 10, and was in news in 2020 for taking admission in Class 11 to complete his studies. However, just before the exam, Mr Mahto tested COVID-19 positive and had to be admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He remained in a coma for a long time and had to undergo a lung transplant. Mr Mahto returned to his state only after nine months of continuous treatment.

In September 2020, he was again in news for gifting cars to toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Dumri Assembly seat has been a stronghold of JMM with Mr Mahto representing it seat since 2000. In 2014 Assembly elections, hr received 77,984 votes, defeating his closest opponent was Lalchand Mahto, who fought the election on a BJP ticket.