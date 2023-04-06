Jharkhand Minister Dies, 2 Years After Lung Transplant Due To Covid

Jagarnath Mahto represented the Dumri assembly seat in Giridih (File)

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto died during treatment at a hospital in Chennai this morning. He had undergone lung transplant after contracting Covid in November 2020.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader's death and called it an "irreparable damage".

"Our tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today, Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai," tweeted Mr Soren.

May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief, added the Chief Minister.

Mr Mahto, who represented the Dumri assembly seat in Giridih, was airlifted to Chennai after he fell ill during the state budget session last month.