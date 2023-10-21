5 Points About Actor Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath also runs a popular podcast named"WTF is".
- Nikhil Kamath and his brother Nithin Kamath are the founders of Zerodha, one of India's largest stock-broking firms. In FY23, Zerodha reported a total revenue of Rs 6,875 crore, along with a profit after tax of Rs 2,907 crore. Nikhil is also the co-founder of True Beacon, an asset management company and Gruhas, a real estate investments and prop tech company.
- Nikhil Kamath is India's youngest billionaire. He made it to the Forbes billionaires list in 2023, along with his brother, Nithin. Their combined net worth is Rs 45,754.5 crore.
- Mr Kamath is also known for his philanthropic endeavours. He joined the Giving Pledge Foundation, started by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates in 2010. This campaign encourages wealthy individuals to give away at least half of their wealth to charitable causes.
- Nikhil Kamath dropped out of school after the 10th grade at the age of 14 and worked at a call centre for a while.
- Nikhil Kamath also runs a popular podcast named “WTF is” where he talks to industry experts on business, trends and technology.