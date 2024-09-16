Who Is Indira Jaising, Senior Lawyer To Represent Bengal Doctors In RG Kar Case

Indira Jaising was born in 1940 in Mumbai (File)

Veteran lawyer Indira Jaising is set to represent the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) when the Supreme Court hears the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior advocate Geeta Luthra was representing the junior doctors in the case so far. Indira Jaising has already secured Geeta Luthra's consent to represent the WBJDF, according to news agency IANS.

Indira Jaising's participation in the case becomes crucial following recent developments. The much-awaited meeting between the delegation of junior doctors and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not take place after the state administration turned down the protesting doctors' plea to live-telecast the meeting.

Here are five things about Indira Jaising you must know: