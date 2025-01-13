Delhi Assembly Election 2025: All About Harish Khurana, BJP's Moti Nagar Candidate

The BJP has fielded Harish Khurana, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Mr Khurana is up against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel, a two-time MLA from the Moti Nagar seat, and Congress' Rajendra Namdhari.

Delhi goes to polls in a single phase on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Who is Harish Khurana?