Who Is Avantika Gupta? Teacher At Centre Of Principal-Official Dispute In UP

A major controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh involving a dispute between the headmaster of Nadwa Primary School and the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). At the centre of the storm is Avantika Gupta, a primary school teacher whose name has surfaced in the ongoing investigation.

Avantika Gupta is currently posted at Nadwa Primary School in Mahmudabad, Sitapur, the same school where Brijendra Kumar Verma served as the headmaster. Reports suggest that Avantika Gupta had not been attending school for a considerable period, which became a point of contention between the headmaster and the BSA, Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

According to a phone call recording, BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh allegedly asked the headmaster to mark Avantika Gupta's attendance, despite her absence. In the audio, Mr Singh is heard saying, "If the villagers ask, tell them the teacher is on medical leave." To this, the headmaster replied, "At least the teacher should come one day. Her vehicle passes by the principal's house every day. What should I say if people ask?"

This conversation reportedly sparked a conflict between the two officials. The headmaster's wife, Seema Verma, also alleged that the BSA had been pressuring her husband to falsely mark Avantika Gupta's attendance.

The situation escalated when the headmaster went to the BSA's office on September 23 to explain his side over complaints of harassing the female teacher. A heated argument broke out, leading to Brijendra Verma assaulting BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh with a belt.

Following the incident, a case was filed against the headmaster, and he was sent to jail. In response, students and villagers staged a sit-in protest outside Nadwa Primary School, demanding Mr Verma's release.

The matter reached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took cognisance of the situation and suspended BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

The video, which went viral, showed Mr Verma slamming his file on the desk. He then pulled his belt out and struck Mr Singh multiple times.

"He was scolded when he failed to answer. He then turned aggressive, pulled his belt out and attacked us," Mr Singh had said.

The headmaster had hit the officer at least five times before others intervened and dragged him away.