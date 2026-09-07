Who Is Ashwani Kumar Mishra, New Punjab And Haryana High Court Chief Justice

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present on the occasion.

Who is Ashwani Kumar Mishra?

Before assuming the role of a judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Ashwani Kumar Mishra served at the Allahabad High Court for around 11 years.

Prior to becoming Chief Justice, he was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He practiced as an advocate at the Allahabad High Court for two decades.

Justice Mishra completed his BA (Honours) at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, followed by his LLB studies. He became an advocate in 1993.

Justice Mishra hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Shree Rang Mishra, served as a judge at the Allahabad and Calcutta high courts, while his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the Advocate General for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Delivered Crucial Verdict In Punjab Employees' Allowance Case

One of the most significant rulings delivered by Justice Mishra during his tenure as Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerned the Dearness Allowance (DA) case of Punjab employees. In that ruling, he ordered the Punjab government to pay the employees' outstanding DA within fifteen days.

The Punjab government has appealed against this verdict in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the employees have filed a contempt case against the state government for failing to comply with the high court's order; following a hearing today, the next hearing is scheduled for September 10.