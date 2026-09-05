Demolition Relief For Lawyer Who Sought CBI Probe Into Bhagwant Mann's Aides

A Punjab lawyer who approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into corruption allegations flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against aides of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has secured interim protection after demolition proceedings were initiated against his farmhouse in Mohali.

Advocate Nikhil Saraf, who filed the PIL, approached the High Court late Friday night, alleging that he was being harassed by state agencies after moving the court and expressing apprehension that his farmhouse in the Majri area of Mohali could be demolished.

A special bench was constituted to hear his plea urgently.

During the hearing, the Punjab government assured the High Court that no demolition action would be taken against Saraf's farmhouse until September 11.

The government counsel told the court that the proposed action was based on a notice issued in November 2024 and an order passed on September 2. Any further action, if required, would be taken only after September 11.

The development comes days after the High Court sought the Punjab government's response to Saraf's PIL seeking a CBI investigation into an Enforcement Directorate communication sent to the Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Saraf's petition was based on reports that the ED had written to the Punjab DGP on August 12, seeking registration of an FIR over alleged corruption involving government transfers and postings, tenders and other official dealings.

According to allegations cited in the petition, a private individual, Nitin Gohal, allegedly acted as an intermediary between people seeking official favours and Rajbir Ghuman, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The communication was reportedly said to have alleged that the network was involved in influencing transfers and postings, leaking confidential government documents, facilitating arms licences and securing government approvals in exchange for monetary and other benefits.

The ED allegedly claimed that Goyal, along with Rajbir Ghuman, Bir Devinder and Jitin Goyal alias Raja, collected alleged proceeds of crime worth crores in the form of "cash, land and other items".

These allegations have not been established in court. The demolition proceedings against Saraf's farmhouse have now added another layer to the case.

The court has not, at this stage, made any finding linking the demolition proceedings to Saraf's PIL.

The High Court's interim protection means that, for now, the demolition action against his farmhouse has been put on hold, while the broader legal battle over the alleged corruption flagged by the ED continues.