13 Arrests, Multi-State Network: What NEET Leak Probe Has Revealed So Far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 13 people so far and is set to file a chargesheet shortly as it continues probing the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case. The investigation has revealed that the leak of the medical entrance exam question paper was not limited to a single individual but was executed through a network spread across multiple states.

The investigation so far has revealed that specific questions from the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections of the NEET-UG 2026 exam had reached certain individuals before the test. These questions were then passed on to students in exchange for money. The probe has highlighted the roles of experts associated with the examination process, teachers from coaching institutes, and middlemen.

13 Accused Arrested; Action Across Multiple States

A total of 13 accused have been arrested in this case so far. The arrested individuals are linked to Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar.

Raids At 49 Locations

The CBI conducted search operations at 49 locations nationwide. During the raids, several crucial documents, mobile phones, laptops, bank records, and digital materials were seized.

Forensic analysis of all these electronic devices is now underway. The CBI is investigating who accessed the questions, the channels through which they were leaked, and how many people received them.

CBI Registered Case On May 12

The CBI registered a case regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on May 12, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

The complaint alleged that irregularities occurred during the examination and that certain individuals had gained access to the question paper before the exam took place.

The CBI registered the case under charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud, breach of trust, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Immediately after registering the case, the CBI launched an investigation by deploying special teams to various states.

First Lead: Arrests In Jaipur, Gurugram, And Nashik

In the initial phase of the investigation, the CBI arrested five accused individuals. Three of the accused were arrested in Jaipur, one in Gurugram, and one in Nashik.

During interrogation, the CBI uncovered a crucial link regarding the paper leak. Based on leads obtained from the accused, the investigation extended to Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

Modus Operandi Of The Paper Leak Revealed

CBI investigation revealed that an entire network was operating to leak the exam paper. It is alleged that individuals associated with the examination process gained access to the question papers.

Subsequently, these questions were conveyed via middlemen to students willing to pay lakhs of rupees in exchange.

Students were summoned under the guise of special coaching classes and were provided with the questions that would appear in the exam.

Biology Paper Leak: Investigation Reaches Manisha Mandhare

During the investigation, the CBI received information regarding the leakage of questions for the biology exam. Following this, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune, was arrested.

According to the CBI, Mandhare was associated with the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert. She had access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

The investigation alleges that in April 2026, she conducted special classes for certain students at her Pune residence. These students were mobilised through Manisha Waghmare, who had already been arrested.

In these classes, students were provided with biology questions that later appeared in the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper. Students were instructed to write these questions in their notebooks and mark them in their textbooks.

Physics Paper Leak: Role Of NTA Expert

The CBI investigation then extended to the physics paper with the arrest of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. She was employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune and had been appointed as an expert for the NEET-UG examination.

According to the CBI, she had access to the physics question papers. It is alleged that in April 2026, she shared certain physics questions with Mandhare. The investigation revealed that the shared questions matched those in the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper.

Pune Coaching Teacher Tejas Shah Arrested

As the investigation into the physics paper leak progressed, the name of Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a teacher at the Pune-based Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), surfaced.

According to the CBI, Tejas Shah obtained the leaked physics questions from Hawaldar. He is alleged to have played a role in passing these questions on to students.

Chemistry Paper Leak: Dr Manoj Shirure Arrested

The CBI then arrested Dr Manoj Shirure from Latur. According to the investigation, Dr Shirure helped convey leaked chemistry questions to students.

According to the CBI, chemistry questions obtained from the accused PV Kulkarni were passed on to three students. One of these students is reportedly the son of the coaching centre operator, who is also an accused in the case.

Investigation Into Role Of Middlemen

The investigation revealed that certain individuals acted as a link between the students and those leaking the papers.

These middlemen would identify students and send them to special classes. The CBI alleges that lakhs of rupees were collected from these students.

