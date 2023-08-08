WHO Flags Batch Of Contaminated India-Made Cough Syrup Found In Iraq

The batch was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, WHO said.

The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup it found in Iraq that was manufactured by an Indian company.

The United Nations agency in its medical products alert said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

The batch was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, WHO said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of business hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)