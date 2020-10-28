'Who Asked You To Be General Dyer?' Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Munger Firing

RJD's Tejshwi Yadav attacked Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the violence in Munger.

Opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan have attacked Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged clashes between the police and some "anti-social" elements in Bihar's Munger on Monday.

An 18-year-old man was shot dead and some people were injured in firing after clashes during the immersion of Goddess Durga.

"What was Bihar's Chief Minister doing? What was deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who is a leader of the BJP, doing? They have a double-engine government. Did they not have information? This (inaction) shows the role they played in the incident," Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav said as polling started on 71 seats in Bihar.

The Grand Alliance's chief ministerial face has compared the brutality of Monday's police lathicharge on a truck of devotees headed for immersion on Durga Puja with that of General Dyer's during Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 on the festival of Baisakhi.

"Who gave you (the police) the order to become General Dyer? We want to know what has Sushil Modi ji done other than tweet. We want the BJP leader to tell us who gave the permission... This is a serious matter," Mr Yadav asked.

Former ally Chirag Paswan also made a similar attack on the JD(U) and BJP which are fighting the 243-seat Bihar elections under the National Democratic Alliance.

The Lok Janshakta Party chief, who had earlier compared the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government's rule to that of the Taliban, made a fresh attack this morning.

"Who is responsible for the firing and lathicharge incident in Munger? Chief Minister is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwalah massacre. I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done," Mr Paswan said, demanding transfer of Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh.

Tejashwi Yadav has also backed this demand.

You know the lady officer in the police team that lathicharged devotees is the daughter of a JD(U) leader, he said without naming Lipi Singh and sought her transfer.

"This order to become General Dyer has definitely come from somewhere," he reiterated seeking "immediate transfer" of the District Magistrate, strict action against the accused, and that the probe into the incident should be overseen by a High Court committee.

Bihar's law and order system has crumbled, he said and targeted Mr Modi for his comment linking crime to unemployment.

"He (Sushil Modi) had requested criminals with folded hands to not take to crime during the holy month of pitrapaksha. He had told criminals to continue with their criminal activities later," said Mr Yadav, who is often attacked with the "jungle raj" jibe - a reference to his parents' term as chief ministers in the state.

"Imagine what can happen (in the future) if the deputy chief minister of a state surrenders in front of criminals like this... the BJP leaders, who used to question the state's law and order situation, should explain (what happened in Munger). Please clarify on whose orders did the police lathicharge innocent people," he said.