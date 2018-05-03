Green Court Asks Delhi, Northern States To Respond To Most-Polluted Cities Report According to the WHO global air pollution database, 14 out of the 15 most-polluted cities in the world in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations are in India, the worst being Kanpur with a Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 concentration of 173 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Faridabad, Varanasi and Gaya.