Delhi, Varanasi Among 14 Indian Cities That Are Most Polluted: 10 Points

Air pollution: New Delhi, Gwalior, Varanasi are among the 14 most polluted cities in India

New Delhi: New Delhi, Gwalior, Varanasi and Kanpur were among the 14 Indian cities that figured in a list of 20 most polluted cities in the world, based on their toxic air quality, a data released by World Health Organization showed. Major sources of air pollution from particulate matter - pollutants like sulphate, nitrate and black carbon - include inefficient use of energy by households, industry, agriculture and transport. sectors, and coal-fired power plants. The study, which examined health-hazardous levels of both outdoor and household air pollution, found that "around seven million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air".