Delhi, Varanasi Among 14 Indian Cities That Are Most Polluted: 10 Points

Air pollution: New Delhi, Gwalior, Varanasi are among the 14 most polluted cities in India
New Delhi: New Delhi, Gwalior, Varanasi and Kanpur were among the 14 Indian cities that figured in a list of 20 most polluted cities in the world, based on their toxic air quality, a data released by World Health Organization showed. Major sources of air pollution from particulate matter - pollutants like sulphate, nitrate and black carbon - include inefficient use of energy by households, industry, agriculture and transport. sectors, and coal-fired power plants. The study, which examined health-hazardous levels of both outdoor and household air pollution, found that "around seven million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air".
Other Indian cities that registered very high levels of PM2.5 pollutants were Faridabad, Gaya, Agra, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur.
Nine out of 10 people on the planet breathe polluted air, and it kills 7 million people each year, almost all of them in Asian countries and African countries, according to the WHO report. About a quarter of deaths from heart disease, stroke and lung cancer can be attributed to air pollution, it said.
The report, however, stated countries are making efforts and taking measures in this context, referred to the central government's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which it said, in just two years, has provided 37 million women living below the poverty line with free LPG connections to support them to switch to clean household energy use. India targets to reach 80 million households by 2020.
All countries in the region are making efforts to expand availability of clean fuels and technologies, however, over 60 per cent population do not have clean fuel. The combined effects of household air pollution and ambient air pollution become increasingly hard to address if not tackled early, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO Southeast Asia, said.
The World Health Organisation has called upon member-countries in its Southeast Asia Region to aggressively address the double burden of household and ambient (outdoor) air pollution, saying the region, which comprises India, accounts for 34 per cent or 2.4 million of the seven million premature deaths caused by household and ambient air pollution together globally every year.
Particularly worrying, the UN agency said, was that more than 40 per cent of the global population still does not have access to clean cooking fuels and technologies in their homes. The use of dirty cooking fuel, like burning charcoal, is a major source of household air pollution, which is estimated to cause some 3.8 million premature deaths each year.
The report provides air quality data from more than 4,300 cities and towns in 108 countries, constituting the world's biggest database of ambient, or outdoor, air pollution.
WHO's global urban air pollution database measured the levels of fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) from more than 4,300 cities in 108 countries, according to which ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016, while household air pollution from cooking with polluting fuels and technologies caused an estimated 3.8 million deaths in the same period.
The UN agency's assessment is based on satellite data and modelling overlaid on the database of cities, which is self-selecting because it is based on voluntary reporting, with numbers that have been hugely revised since the previous report.