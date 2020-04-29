Weeks After Following PM Modi On Twitter, White House Hits 'Unfollow'

White House has unfollowed PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

The White House has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister's office.

White House is the residence of the US President. The Twitter handle has over 21 million followers. It has also unfollowed the Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in USA.

Three weeks ago, PM Modi became the only world leader followed by the official Twitter handle of the US administration.

White House then followed 19 Twitter handles and all non-American accounts were Indian. Now it follows 13.

The rare move by White House to follow PM Modi on April 10 was viewed as a reflection of the bonhomie and good rapport shared by the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

Their last interaction was over the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the US wanted for its fight against coronavirus.

After India allowed the export of the drug, President Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "great" and "really good".

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!", the US President had tweeted.

The White House handle followed PM Modi and other Indian accounts two days later.

Among those on Twitter who wondered about the White House's move was Congress's Gaurav Pandhi, a member of the party's social media cell. "Why has White House unfollowed Prime Minister and President of India on Twitter," he asked in several posts.