These Bollywood Actors Have Been Questioned In Mahadev Betting App Case

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor allegedly received payments for promoting Mahadev betting app

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police over his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. The 47-year-old actor was arrested after a 40-hour-long operation that was executed by the Mumbai police.

The actor, who is well known for his work in Bollywood films like Style, Excuse Me, and Aladdin, is among 32 people charged with promoting the betting app.

Apart from Sahil Khan, other Bollywood celebrities have also been questioned or summoned in the Mahadev betting app case:

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning las year in the Mahadev Betting app.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars allegedly received payments for promoting the app.

They were summoned to provide insight into the source of the money they had received from the betting app.

Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan were called in for questioning after they performed at a wedding in Dubai in February. ED revealed that the celebrities were paid through hawala transactions.

ED stated that 17 Bollywood celebrities were brought by a chartered plane to Dubai to perform at the wedding. All of them were allegedly paid crores of rupees through hawala.

What is a Fairplay Betting App

It is a subsidiary application of the Mahadev gaming app, which also provides platforms for illegal betting in different live games such as Cricket, Poker, Badminton, Tennis, Football card games, and chance games.

Actors involved

Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been summoned in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of Mahadev betting app, called Fairplay App. She has been asked to appear before the cyber cell next week.

The actress has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the Fairplay betting app.

It must be noted that earlier Maharashtra Cell has already recorded statements of rapper Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.