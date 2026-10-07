All About Delhi's Vinayaka Temple Where PM Modi Offered Prayers After Completing 25 Years In Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, visited the Sree Vinayaka Mandir in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark 25 years since he first became the head of government. The temple is located at Sree Vinayaka Mandir Marg, AB Block, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi-110023.

The temple, popularly known as Shri Vinayaka Mandir, has a history dating back to the early 1950s. The Sree Vinayaka Mandir Committee was registered in April 1953 after members of Delhi's South Indian community sought a dedicated place of worship where traditional pujas and rituals could be performed. The main idol, Sree Siddhi Buddhi Sametha Karpaga Vinayakar, was consecrated on August 24, 1961, making the temple about 65 years old today.

The temple was originally established in what was then known as Vinay Nagar, an area now called Sarojini Nagar. Over the decades, the complex expanded to include shrines dedicated to deities including Lord Hanuman, the Navagrahas and Lord Shiva.

PM Modi's visit came on the day he completed 25 years as the head of a government. His political journey in this role began on October 7, 2001, when he was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister. He later became Prime Minister in May 2014 and has since served three consecutive terms at the Centre.

After performing the rituals, Modi posted a message in Hindi on X. Its English translation reads: "Today, I performed worship and rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in New Delhi. I prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of my countrymen. May the grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of continuous progress."

The visit combined a major political milestone with a traditional act of seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings, with the Prime Minister praying for the welfare and continued progress of the country.