'Where Is Actionable Plan?' Top Court To Air Quality Panel On Pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and state authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to come up with a clear, time-bound, and "actionable" strategy to address Delhi's recurring air pollution crisis.

Heading the Bench, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the Court could "not sit idle" while severe pollution continued to affect millions. He stressed that stubble burning, long considered a major contributor to Delhi's winter smog, was only one part of a wider problem.

"We cannot sit idle! Why were people able to see blue sky and stars during COVID-19? Stubble burning is just one source of pollution," the Chief Justice said.

The Court demanded a tangible, implementable response to the deteriorating air quality.

"It should not become a political and ego battle. Pollution in Delhi not just because of stubble burning. Show us steps taken by you to curb other causes of pollution in Delhi," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

Representatives of the CAQM told the Court that they had held consultations with stakeholders and were reviewing mitigation measures already in place.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) submitted that action-taken reports could be filed by all concerned authorities including Haryana, Punjab, the Central Pollution Control Board and others.

The Bench said that it was not the judiciary's role to prescribe scientific solutions, but it could serve as a platform to compel coordination.

"We cannot assume or presume," Chief Justice Surya Kant said. "The solution has to come from the experts, the courts may or may not have that, but it can definitely provide a platform for all the stakeholders to sit and deliberate."