'When Will Flying Coffins...': BJP MP Varun Gandhi On MiG-21 Crash

Varun Gandhi asked when would "unsafe" MiG-21 jets be completely phased out

A day after two Indian Air Force, or IAF, pilots were killed in a MiG-21 trainer aircraft crash, BJP MP Varun Gandhi called the plane a "flying coffin" and asked when would these vintage jets be removed from the IAF fleet.

The two pilots were killed on Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Rajasthan's Barmer.

The IAF said the aircraft was on a sortie from Utarlai air base and the accident took place at around 9.10 pm.

"The whole country is shocked and saddened by the incident in Barmer yesterday. For a few years now, the MiG-21 has been involved in frequent accidents. The aircraft alone has claimed the lives of about 200 pilots," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"When will this 'flying coffin' be removed from our fleet? Parliament of the country has to think, will we allow our children to fly this plane?" the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said.

कल बाड़मेर में हुई घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध व शोकाकुल है!



कुछ वर्षों से MiG-21 लगातार हादसों का शिकार हो रहा है। यह अकेला लगभग 200 पायलटों की जान ले चुका है।



आखिर यह 'उड़ता ताबूत' कब हमारे बेड़े से हटेगा?



देश की संसद को सोचना होगा, क्या हम अपने बच्चों को यह विमान उड़ाने देंगे? pic.twitter.com/wZE0YqTOTP — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 29, 2022

The two IAF pilots killed in the crash were Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal.

Wing Commander Rana was from Himachal Pradesh and Flight Lieutenant Bal from Jammu and Kashmir, an IAF official said while releasing the names to the media on Friday.