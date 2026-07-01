WhatsApp To Bring New User ID Feature. Centre Fears Online Frauds May Go Up

The government will examine the user ID feature announced by WhatsApp over concerns it could increase instances of online fraud, sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. If needed a notice will be sent to Meta, the holding company, sources said.

Meta-owned WhatsApp said its new feature is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number", pointing out the current system allows any individual or business with the user's phone number to contact him/her. This move, the company said, would allow its over three billion users worldwide to continue connecting but without sharing phone numbers.

However, many have pointed to the possibility of increasing scams as a result of this feature, with some pointing to rival messaging platform Telegram to make their point.

KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh said on X: "Phone numbers created accountability. You knew who was contacting you and had a number to report to the authorities. Usernames improve privacy but they reduce accountability - what scammers love."

Another X user pointed out it could make investigations more difficult for law enforcement agencies. He claimed that platforms that rely on usernames instead of phone numbers - to identify users - can make it easier for cybercriminals to hide identities.

RECAP | Telegram-Like Risks? WhatsApp Username Move Draws Scam Warning

This second user also cited Telegram as an example, noting the platform had frequently been linked to investigations involving investment cybercrimes, including the question paper leak of the NEET-UG medical entrance test held May 3.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo also raised the alarm. In a post on X, he warned that fraudsters could create usernames closely resembling those of public figures to trick people into sending money or joining scam groups.

"In a country such as India, this could be a disaster if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp," he wrote.

RECAP | "Could Be A Disaster": Ankur Warikoo Flags WhatsApp's Username Feature

Warikoo pointed out how scammers could register usernames such as 'wariko' or 'awarikoo', or other similar variations, and use them to appear authentic while messaging unsuspecting users. His concerns stem from personal experience, having been involved in a legal battle with Meta over AI-generated scam advertisements that used his likeness without permission.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also hinted at possible impersonation issues, writing, "Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames which in turn will…"

How will usernames work?

Users will be able to pick a unique username that must be between three and 35 characters long.

According to WhatsApp, people must know your username to contact you for the first time. A user can then set a 'username key' to control who can contact them; first-time messages via usernames require this key, adding an extra layer of protection.

The key can be changed at any time.

And once the feature is live the user's phone number will not be visible during a first-time message.