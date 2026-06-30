Telegram-Like Risks? WhatsApp Username Move Draws Scam Warning

WhatsApp is set to introduce usernames, a new privacy feature that will allow users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers.

Reacting to the upcoming feature, KnotDating CEO Jasveer Singh said his first concern was not user privacy but the potential for increased scams. "WhatsApp just launched usernames. My first thought wasn't privacy - it was scams," he said.

The CEO pointed to Telegram, where users can contact others through usernames without knowing their phone numbers. According to him, this has made the platform a target for scammers and spam messages.

He warned that while usernames improve privacy by hiding phone numbers, they could also reduce accountability. This, he believes, could make it easier for scammers to create fake identities.

The CEO said he hopes WhatsApp has built strong anti-spam and anti-scam systems to prevent misuse of the new feature. "I hope WhatsApp has built much stronger anti-spam systems, otherwise this could become their biggest headache," he added.

Read: WhatsApp Username Feature: What It Is, How It Works, And Why It Matters

A lot of people on social media platform X are saying that this WhatsApp username feature can lead to impersonations and fraud.

One user said that WhatsApp's upcoming username feature could make investigations more difficult for law enforcement agencies. He said platforms that rely on usernames instead of phone numbers can make it easier for cybercriminals to hide their identities.

He also cited Telegram as an example, noting that the platform has frequently been linked to investigations involving investment fraud, impersonation and other cybercrimes. "WhatsApp⁠ is much bigger. At the scale of billions of users, even small design choices can have enormous public safety implications," he added.

Another user said that the username feature could become a serious problem in countries like India if WhatsApp does not introduce strong anti-abuse safeguards.

He said scammers could create usernames that closely resemble those of well-known public figures. He cited an example that instead of using his real name, Ankur Warikoo, fraudsters could use slight variations such as "awarikoo", "ankur_warikoo" or "ankurwarikooofficial" to trick people into believing they are speaking to the genuine person.

He said many users may not know how to identify verified accounts, making it easier for impersonators to deceive them.

He further said that he has personally experienced the problem, claiming that AI-generated advertisements using his image were used to lure people into fake investment WhatsApp groups. He added that he had fought a legal case against Meta over its alleged failure to remove such scam advertisements quickly.

Announcing the feature on X, WhatsApp said usernames are designed to give users more privacy by allowing them to connect with others without sharing their personal phone numbers. The company said users will be able to choose a unique username that others can use to find and message them instead of seeing their mobile number.

WhatsApp also announced that users can start reserving their preferred usernames this week, ahead of the feature's wider rollout later this year. To reserve a username, users need to update WhatsApp to the latest version and go to Settings > Account > Username. The company said the process takes only a few seconds.