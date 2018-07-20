WhatsApp To Restrict Message Forwarding To 5 Chats In India

WhatsApp said for India, it will also test a lower limit of five chats at once (Reuters)

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp is launching a test to limit forwarding messages that will apply to all users, the messaging app said on Thursday, after a series of violent incidents in India triggered by false social media messages.

WhatsApp said for India, it will also test a lower limit of five chats at once and remove the quick forward button next to media messages. Indians forward more messages, photos and videos than any other country in the world.

WhatsApp has earlier published advertisements in key newspapers in the country to tackle the spread of misinformation, which was its first such effort to combat a flurry of fake messages that prompted mob killings.

"Together we can fight false information," read full-page advertisements in some top English language-newspapers, part of a series that will also feature in regional-language dailies.

"We are starting an education campaign in India on how to spot fake news and rumours," a WhatsApp spokesman said in a statement.

It urged users to check information before sharing it and cautioned them about the spread of fake news.

Beatings and deaths triggered by false incendiary messages in India, WhatsApp's biggest market with more than 200 million users, caused a public relations nightmare, sparking calls from authorities for immediate action.

© Thomson Reuters 2018