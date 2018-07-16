FIR On Karnataka Techie's Killing Says Mob Targetted Cops Too: 10 Facts

Villagers in Bidar dragged the men out of their car and beat them after WhatsApp rumours

Hyderabad: The rumour-driven crowd that targetted five men in Karnataka's Bidar on Friday, killing one of them and injuring two others, had even taken on the police when they arrived, says the First Information Report filed in the case. The men from Hyderabad, out on a picnic in the countryside, were seen offering chocolates to local children, raising suspicions of attempted child abduction -- rumours of which was already doing the round on WhatsApp. The crazed mob gave them chase, and after their car ran down a culvert, they rained stones on it, pulled out the men and beat them up. In their frenzy, they even attacked the police when they arrived.