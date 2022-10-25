WhatsApp Back For Some Users, Many Report Bugs: 5 Points

WhatsApp's services have been restored in several areas after its biggest ever outage, though many users have reported glitches with WhatsApp Web -- its web client which is used by many on their desktops and laptops.

Problems with the hugely popular service were reported by monitoring site Downdetector and user complaints on social media on Tuesday morning. Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

Downdetector's heatmap showed WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.