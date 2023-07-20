WhatsApp Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 22,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

