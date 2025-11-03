What's Delaying Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains? Railways Gives Update

The Vande Bharat sleeper train, one of the most-awaited projects by Indian Railways, has faced major delays due to various challenges, including key modifications to the design and issues with the supply chain. Now the ministry has provided an update.

"There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and comers at berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors inviting cleaning issues, etc," the Railway Board said in a letter to the to the Director General, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the General Managers of all the railway zones.

Also Read | Indian Shopkeeper Criticised For Asking Foreigner To Throw Wrapper On Road, Viral Video Sparks Debate

As seen by news agency PTI, the letter further states that the Ministry has directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The officials said that the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) forwards it to the Railway Ministry to give its sanction to start operation after RDSO takes final approval from CCRS for any newly-designed train.

"The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RDSO sent its updated compliance on September 1, 2025," officials said.

Also Read | Here's How One User Made Their Chatbot Give "Brutally Honest" Advice: "It's Too Polite"

Here Are Some Key Features Of The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train:

Amenities: When operational, the Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to feature spacious berths so that the passengers can have a comfortable journey. There would also be onboard Wi-Fi and charging points.

Safety: The trains will have advanced safety features. The Ministry says that the trains must have fire safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of a reliable communication system between loco pilots, train manager and adjacent station master. There must be proper maintenance of all types of brake systems.

Speed: The trains are designed for higher speeds, significantly reducing travel time compared to conventional trains.

"Suitable setting of temperature inside coaches shall be maintained to ensure comfortable conditions to passengers, considering ambient conditions and frequent opening & closing of doors," it said.

"Regular announcements shall be made through the PA system informing all persons other than passengers to disembark from the train before its departure. Also, pre-recorded Passenger safety announcements in three languages (Regional, Hindi & English) should be made during the run to sensitize passengers about personal safety norms to be observed during travel."