What To Expect In Ayodhya In Next 24 Hours, Ram Temple Official Explains

Security personnel in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

It is going to be a very busy day tomorrow for leaders, guests, workers, and volunteers at the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra told NDTV today that the idol of the Ram Lalla will be brought to the new temple today, ahead of the consecration ceremony tomorrow.

"Very soon, in a few hours, we will ensure the idol that is in the temporary temple is moved into the new temple. You will now have a standing idol of Lord Ram Lalla, and also the idol of 1947, which people believe suddenly appeared there. Both the idols will be on the throne," Mr Mishra told NDTV today.

"I suppose the priests and others, which the trust obviously has not clearly defined, they will take the old Ram Lalla idol, which is of a very, very young Ram Lalla, into the new temple," he said.

The parikrama, or the path surrounding the temple, is 795 metres long and has six temples.

"... Devotees after climbing 32 steps (from the parikrama) will reach their dream, the dream of entering the temple; the dream which has not been fulfilled for the past 500 years. Devotees will now have the darshan or Lord Ram," Mr Mishra said.

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTVs keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plainclothes deployed at the venue.

From Dharampath and Rampath, which are seeing a huge influx of devotees, to bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan Road, policemen can be seen patrolling the streets.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had also gone out on a patrol in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is going to be a historic event.

"The Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said.

Some of the CCTV cameras have artificial intelligence-based technology.

Police personnel with multilingual skills have been deployed in plainclothes at the programme venue. Security along the Saryu river has been increased with the help of the National and State Disaster Response Force.