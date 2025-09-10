'If Not Proud Of Ayodhya Temple, Being Indian Doubtful': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that if someone does not feel proud seeing the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, then their being Indian itself is doubtful.

The chief minister was speaking at a weekly tribute ceremony marking the 56th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 11th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple premises.

"Today, who in India would not feel proud seeing the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya? If someone does not, then their being Indian itself is doubtful," Mr Adityanath said.

He said Mahant Digvijaynath had resolved to remove the symbols of slavery and dreamt of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by removing the disputed structure there.

"Today, that dream of both Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath has been fulfilled," he said.

Quoting a Sanskrit line, Mr Adityanath said every individual has potential and only needs the right guidance. He praised the two late mahants for guiding society and the nation through their commitment and sacrifice, dedicating their lives to the country and religion.

Mr Adityanath also said that a saint regards society as his family and the nation as his clan, with his only identity being Sanatan Dharma.

"When a true saint takes a vow, its results are bound to be seen," he said, adding that "the Ram temple stands as a testimony to the mahants' determination and struggle."

